Gen 06

Governo, Meloni: Grazie a Maria Fida Moro per sostegno a nostra proposta mozione sfiducia

Un grazie di cuore a Maria Fida Moro per l’importante sostegno alla nostra proposta per una mozione di sfiducia nei confronti di Conte e del suo Governo.

3 commenti

    • Carlo Carli il 6 Gennaio 2021 alle 22:18
    Non più Dio-Patria-Famiglia quando la chiesa é rappresentata dall’antikristo ed antipapa e da una cosca di pederasti e pedofili che impera al Vaticano!

    Si deve dire: Nazione-Patria-Famiglia!!!!!

    • ALESSANDRO il 6 Gennaio 2021 alle 23:54
    Che centra Dio con quella gentaglia che ha nominato, sig. Carli? Dio, Patria e Famiglia è sempre e sempre sarà per la destra. Il fatto che la chiesa non lo rappresenta più, come lei giustamente ha detto, non vuol dire che NOI non siamo con LUI e per LUI!

    • Giorgio il 7 Gennaio 2021 alle 08:43
    Giorgia oltre al ringraziare delle persone è il buonsenso della gente che ha rispetto della gente e nel territorio che ci vivono,questi cialtroni è ora che finisca questo teatrino che evidenzia che di questi esseri del popolo non gliene frega proprio niente.ripeto spesso che voi del ‘opposizione davanti a Mattarella non può far finta di niente!!

