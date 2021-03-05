Mar 05

Tognoli: il cordoglio di Meloni e di Fratelli d’Italia 

L’amore per la sua città, Milano, e la voglia di renderla grande hanno fatto di Carlo Tognoli uno dei sindaci più apprezzati dai cittadini, di sempre. Alla famiglia giungano il cordoglio e la vicinanza di Fratelli d’Italia.

1 commento

    • MARIA GRAZIA bielli il 5 Marzo 2021 alle 23:45
    Sebbene siano passati tanti anni, ho nella memoria il suo nome. Che resti ancora vivo. fu un uomo leale e contribuì alla crescita di quell’economia che fece grande Milano!

