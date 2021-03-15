Mar 15

PD, Meloni: Priorità Letta Ius Soli? Poi ci chiedono perchè FdI non governa con questa gente

Italiani in ginocchio, famiglie e imprese spaventati ma la priorità di Enrico Letta e del Pd è lo Ius Soli. Poi ci chiedono perché Fratelli d’Italia non governa con questa gente…

2 commenti

    • Attilio il 15 Marzo 2021 alle 06:26
    Possono cambiare segretari anche uno al mese come il serpente cambia pelle ma la sostanza e sempre quella gli interessa poltrone e potere.poi vengono a dire che devono cambiare strategia per controbattere la lega.mah.fdl sarà l’unico partito a crescere x la sua coerenza.

    • Massimo il 15 Marzo 2021 alle 06:41
    Non mi aspettavo nulla di diverso dal loro nuovo Leader e mi stupirei se qualcuno lo avesse pensato.

