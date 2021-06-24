Giu 24

UE, Meloni: Proficua riunione gruppo sei Conservatori europei, Ecr è casa di chi difende identità

Proficua riunione del gruppo dei Conservatori europei a Bruxelles. Il gruppo Ecr è la casa di chi difende identità, sovranità, famiglia, confini ed economia reale. Per questo cresce e continuerà a crescere.

Condividi

1 commento

  1. E’ innato nel senso politico personale. Il conservatore,crea lavoro e ricchezza;il democratico sa solo tassare e sperperare. Il compito del secondo, è il più importante;perchè dovrebbe VERAMENTE curare gli interessi dei lavoratori e non solo distruggere le aziende tassandole a strozzinaggio. Ma la sinistra è finta tale; sono solo ipocriti parassiti opportunisti e mentitori specializzati in prese per il culo del popolo. Loro, i leader fanno la bella vita alla faccia di chi dovrebbero difendere. Dicasi Cina Dicasi ex URSS.

Rispondi