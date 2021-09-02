Set 02

Dalla Chiesa, Meloni: Eroe che ha dato la vita per liberare l’Italia dal crimine organizzato

A 39 anni dalla sua morte, continuiamo a ricordare un grande Uomo di Stato ed esempio di integrità e coraggio. Un Eroe nazionale che ha dato la vita per liberare l’Italia dal crimine organizzato. Grazie di tutto Generale.

  1. Oggi, in Italia, sembra impossibile;ma è vero; chi ci rimette anche la vita-spesso- è chi è onesto e svolge i compiti assegnati con onestà ed onore. Ma sono pochi, e quasi sempre,chissa come,vengono eliminati,anche fisicamente…..Strano vero?????

