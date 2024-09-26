Set 26

Il Presidente Meloni al Vertice della coalizione globale per affrontare le minacce delle droghe sintetiche (Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento a New York al Vertice della coalizione globale per affrontare le minacce delle droghe sintetiche.

 

