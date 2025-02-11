Feb 11

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni interviene all’Assemblea Nazionale della CISL (Foto e Video)

 

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento all’Assemblea Nazionale della CISL.

Condividi

4 commenti

Vai al modulo dei commenti

  1. l’IA dobbiamo saperla usare tutti, sarà al fianco dell’umanità, che ci piaccia, oppure no. Per come la vedo io meglio conoscere che aver paura. Giorgia forza non mollare.

    • Stefano Carradossi il 11 Febbraio 2025 alle 22:39
    • #
    • Rispondi

    Forza Giorgia sei la n1 in assoluto

    • Stefano carradossi il 11 Febbraio 2025 alle 23:00
    • #
    • Rispondi

    Continua per la tua strada , stai facendo male solo ai cattivi , quelli che ci hanno portato alla rovina , un paese che non riconosco più . Forza Giorgia ❤️

    • Giuseppe Forconi il 12 Febbraio 2025 alle 04:35
    • #
    • Rispondi

    Ve lo immaginate se lo stesso discorso fosse stato fatto a Landini delle CGIL ?
    Apriti cielo il PD sarebbe insorto.
    Apparentemente Sbarra della CISL e’ piu’ un vero sindacalista e speriamo venga rieletto.

Rispondi