Lug 02

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla Cerimonia per l’esposizione di una teca dedicata a Paolo Borsellino (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento, presso la Camera dei Deputati, alla Cerimonia per l’esposizione nel Transatlantico di una teca dedicata a Paolo Borsellino.

Condividi

Rispondi