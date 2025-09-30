Set 30

Incontro di Giorgia Meloni con il Principe Ereditario e Primo Ministro del Bahrein Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha ricevuto a Palazzo Chigi Sua Altezza Reale il Principe Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Principe Ereditario e Primo Ministro del Regno del Bahrein. 

 

