Ott 13

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Sharm el-Sheikh alla cerimonia della firma del Piano di Pace (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egitto, alla cerimonia della firma del Piano di Pace per il Medio Oriente. Al termine ha tenuto un punto stampa.

 

