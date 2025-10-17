Ott 17

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni partecipa alla Cerimonia della Giornata dell’alimentazione (Foto)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Roma, presso il Palazzo della FAO, alla cerimonia della Giornata dell’alimentazione-80esimo anniversario della FAO.

Condividi

Rispondi