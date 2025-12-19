Dic 19

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Consiglio europeo (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Bruxelles al Consiglio europeo. Al termine delle riunioni ha tenuto un punto stampa.

Condividi

1 commento

    • graziella scartoccetti il 19 Dicembre 2025 alle 17:21
    • #
    • Rispondi

    GTAZIE Giorgia. L’Italia c’è.

Rispondi