Apr 09

Informativa sull’azione del Governo, il Presidente Giorgia Meloni in Parlamento (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, questa mattina ha tenuto un’informativa sull’azione del Governo, prima alla Camera dei Deputati, poi al Senato della Repubblica.

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2 commenti

    • Clerici Nicola il 9 Aprile 2026 alle 16:29
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    il miglior presidente di sempre , grazie

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 10 Aprile 2026 alle 13:28
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    Brava Giorgia , vai avanti !

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