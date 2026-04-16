Apr 16

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla 58esima edizione di Vinitaly (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Verona alla 58a edizione di Vinitaly, il salone internazionale del vino e dei distillati. Al suo arrivo ha tenuto un punto stampa.

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3 commenti

    • Clerici Nicola il 16 Aprile 2026 alle 11:46
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    unica

  2. Te veo muy feliz y eso me alegra mucho , tengo mucha sganas de que seas mi mujer para hacerte feliz si tu estas de acuerdo
    hace falta la voluntad de los dos para una buena relacion de los dos
    y que ambos sean felices . hasta pronto mi amor

  3. Te amo mi amor . me gustaria que seas mi mujer para el resto de mi vida ,siempre y cuando tu lo quieras .
    hace falata la voluntad de los dos para una buena relacion
    tu amor de Argentina .
    Tu nunca me diste bola en mi pension por que ??’

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