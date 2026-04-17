Apr 17

Conferenza sulla navigazione marittima nello Stretto di Hormuz (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato alla Conferenza sulla navigazione marittima nello Stretto di Hormuz, a Parigi presso il Palazzo dell’Eliseo.

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2 commenti

    • Clerici Nicola il 17 Aprile 2026 alle 18:48
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    grazie presidente

  2. ESTAS MUY HERMOSA MI AMADA GIORGIA MELONI
    ESTAS HACIENDO HISTORIA EN ITALIA Y EN EUROPA
    TODOS TE ADMIRAN MI MUJER BELLA GIORGIA
    TE AMO Y TE EXTRAÑO BELLA MUJER ERES UNA GRAN LIDER MI AMOR .TUYO EDUARDO BALDI

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