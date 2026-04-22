Apr 22

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Salone Internazionale del Mobile. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha visitato oggi il Salone Internazionale del Mobile. Al suo arrivo a Rho, Fiera Milano, ha tenuto un punto stampa.

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3 commenti

    • mysticalheart591b2a821f il 22 Aprile 2026 alle 15:21
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    Resiliente, straordinaria, ben voluta in questo bagno di folla nei padiglioni del Salone del Mobile di Milano, è quanto di meglio io possa vedere di colei che è sempre in grado di regalare grandi emozioni e grandi contenuti.
    Giorgia sei fortissima!

  2. Estas muy hermosa .me gustas mucho mi amor
    no te olvides de mi pension y mi pasaporte

    dni 7590685
    Eduardo Baldi
    baldieduardo@yahoo.com.ar

    • Clerici Nicola il 22 Aprile 2026 alle 17:43
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    Sempre all’altezza della situazione, impeccabile!!! complimenti. ma!!! non dinenticgi ke case all’asta in piena proprietà. grazie

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