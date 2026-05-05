Mag 05

Visita del Presidente Giorgia Meloni nella Repubblica dell’Azerbaigian (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, in visita nella Repubblica dell’Azerbaigian, ha incontrato il Presidente Ilham Aliyev. Al termine dei colloqui hanno rilasciato le dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa.

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3 commenti

  1. estas hermosa mi amor , te extaño mucho .extraño el calor de tu piel
    extraño hacerte el amor . besarte y esperar juntos el amanecer abrazados en la noche , esperando el mañanero mi dulce corazon
    te amo .Eduardo.

    • Claudio Gattini il 5 Maggio 2026 alle 15:05
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    Buongiorno, anziché andare in questua in giro per mezzo mondo, sarebbe necessario, come misura di buon senso, riprendere il gas dalla Russia; ci costerebbe cinque volte meno rispetto a quello americano. Folle è l’appecoramento alla follia suicida della UE e alla von der Leyen per stupida ideologia, visto anche il tradimento che ci riserva Trump.

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 6 Maggio 2026 alle 12:36
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    Brava Giorgia !

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