Mag 22

Brescia, il Presidente Giorgia Meloni interviene all’evento della Coldiretti. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento all’evento “Coldiretti forza amica del Paese – Salute, sicurezza, prossimità: l’Italia del cibo”, presso il PalaLeonessa.

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1 commento

    • Ferdinando Masala il 22 Maggio 2026 alle 10:33
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    benissimo quello che fai tranne il calcolo delle accise su i carburanti non ritengo giusto la percentuale di aumento legato al costo finale devi mettere una soglia da non far superare diversamente il tutto si trasforma in sistema medievale stravolgendo ciò che chiamiamo democrazia anche perchè gli stipendi non aumentano con la stessa proporzione , sono convinto della tua attenzione , ti auguro una buona giornata ,un tuo sostenitore

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