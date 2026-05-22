Mag 22

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Primo Ministro d’Irlanda (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato a Palazzo Chigi il Primo Ministro d’Irlanda, Micheál Martin. Al termine dell’incontro, hanno rilasciato dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa.

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1 commento

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 23 Maggio 2026 alle 04:09
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    Comunicare con un leader e’ sempre stupendo.

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