Giu 16

Incontro di Giorgia Meloni con il Primo Ministro del Giappone Sanae Takaichi. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato a Villa Doria Pamphilj il Primo Ministro del Giappone, Sanae Takaichi. Al termine dei colloqui hanno rilasciato dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa.

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3 commenti

    • graziella scartoccetti il 16 Giugno 2026 alle 11:43
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    Due donne speciali in un abbraccio sincero. questa politica è costruttiva mi piace.

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 16 Giugno 2026 alle 13:38
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    Brava Giorgia !

    • vittorio balladore il 17 Giugno 2026 alle 06:39
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    Due donne cosi importanti nel mondo che sorridono sono di ottimo auspicio per la serenità del mondo intero. Grazie Signore

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