Ott 28

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni all’Assemblea di Confartigianato. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento all’Assemblea di Confartigianato, presso l’Auditorium della Conciliazione di Roma.

 

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    • gustavo il 28 Ottobre 2026 alle 19:30
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    L’ITALIA non è più un Paese di ‘diritto’ ma un Paese di ROVESCIO: i terroristi in libertà ed i poliziotti in galera; proprio un Paese al CONTRARIO. Stiamo sponsorizzando Vannacci che con il suo profetico libro denuncia tutte le schifezze infernali di cui molti giudici stanno inanellando il loro palmares. Ma chi giudica quei ‘nobili’ arbitri circensi arruolati nello STRA-POTERE giudiziario? Il loro ‘grande capo’, garante della Costituzione “più bella del mondo”, l’ossequiato e riverito Presidente (?) della magistratura, sempre pronto a cassare i provvedimenti del Governo democraticamente eletto agli Italiani? Sempre zitto e muto davanti ai suoi sottoposti togati! Capace di pontificare solo con orazioni preparate da altri. Altro che
    presidenzialismo. Attenzione ai Cittadini seri, normali ma anche stufi.
    Jusephin (giuspin), nato in Italia da genitori trans-mediterranei, ringrazia. Noi Italiani, NO

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