Nov 09

Visita del Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla 128ª edizione di Fieracavalli. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha visitato a Verona la 128ª edizione di Fieracavalli.

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2 commenti

    • Angelo AIAZZI il 9 Novembre 2026 alle 15:49
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    Brava. Bisogna dare rilievo a tutte le manifestazioni …buon lavoro.

    • Dany il 10 Novembre 2026 alle 13:54
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    Ma invece che buttare via miliardi di euro per l’Ucraina e per le armi non possiamo utilizzarli per le tante cose di cui l’Italia ha bisogno? Con tutti i miliardi che abbiamo buttato in armamenti e aiuti all’Ucraina avremmo potuto risolvere parecchi problemi della sanità, della scuola, delle pensioni, ecc. ecc. Si litiga per qualche milione in più o in meno per l’economia italiana e poi si buttano miliardi in armi. Davvero un suicidio economico e sociale.

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