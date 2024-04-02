Apr 02

Visita del Presidente Meloni ai contingenti militari italiani operanti in Libano. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha visitato a Shama i contingenti militari italiani operanti nel teatro operativo libanese in ambito Nazioni Unite (UNIFIL) e in ambito bilaterale (MIBIL).

 

4 commenti

    • Ornella Marina Carminati il 2 Aprile 2024 alle 15:40
    Buongiorno Presidente Giorgia Meloni ottimo lavoro continua così perché lei tra tutti i Presenti del Consiglio è la migliore, lei merita una .
    Grazie di tutto ciò che sta facendo per la nostra Italia e soprattutto la nostra libertà.
    Cordiali saluti Ornella Marina Carminati

    • Vincenzo il 2 Aprile 2024 alle 18:34
    Brava Giorgia ci stai ridando l’orgoglio di essere Italiani, siamo fieri di te, prosegui per la tua strada a testa alta te lo meriti conta sempre su di noi, un abbraccio Vincenzo Marengo

    • Vincenzo il 2 Aprile 2024 alle 19:41
    Forza Presidente, sempre attiva per la nostra Italia e tutti gli Italiani fieri di Lei. Continui sempre così…Unica!

    • Angelo il 2 Aprile 2024 alle 21:54
    Missioni di pace sí
    Guerra in Ucraina no per favore. Non lasciamo a Conte il privilegio di essere l’unico a favore della pace

