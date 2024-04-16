Apr 16

Il Presidente Meloni alla 56esima edizione di Vinitaly (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento a Verona alla 56esima edizione del Salone internazionale dei vini e distillati (Vinitaly – Veronafiere).

 

    • Nathan Elkrieff il 16 Aprile 2024 alle 11:11
    Il vino italiano è di ottima qualità.
    Sta migliorando ogni giorno.
    Giorgia Meloni ha onorato con la sua presenza questo evento.

    • Alessio il 16 Aprile 2024 alle 11:29
    Che spettacolo il “ nostro “ Presidente !!!!!!!

