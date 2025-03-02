Apr 19

Incontro del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni con il Vice Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, J. D. Vance (Foto e Video)

Apr 19

Incontro del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, Donald J. Trump (Foto e Video)

Apr 15

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni incontra il Primo Ministro del Regno di Norvegia (Foto e Video)

Apr 10

Il Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni incontra Sua Maestà la Regina Rania di Giordania (Foto e Video)

Apr 10

Incontro del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni con Sua Maestà Carlo III, Re del Regno Unito di Gran Bretagna e Irlanda del Nord (Foto e Video)

Apr 01

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Presidente della Repubblica di Polonia (Foto e Video)

Mar 20

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Consiglio europeo. (Foto e Video)

Mar 19

Comunicazioni del Presidente Meloni alla Camera e al Senato in vista del Consiglio europeo del 20-21 marzo (Foto e Video)

