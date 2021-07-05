Lug 05

Carrà, Meloni: Italia perde donna dallo straordinario talento

L’Italia perde una donna dallo straordinario talento artistico e dalla contagiosa simpatia. Ciao Raffaella, non ti dimenticheremo.

  1. Da orgoglioso italiano dico :Raffaella era una vera stella mondiale. Ha portato i meriti italiani nel mondo. e che Dio la faccia R.I.P.

