Lug 15

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni incontra il Cancelliere federale dell’Austria. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato oggi a Palazzo Chigi il Cancelliere federale dell’Austria, Christian Stocker. Al termine del colloquio i due Leader hanno rilasciato le dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa.

 

