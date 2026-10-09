Ott 09

Ascoli Piceno, il Presidente Meloni all’inaugurazione di Palazzo Saladini Pilastri. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato all’inaugurazione e alla presentazione dei lavori di riqualificazione di Palazzo Saladini Pilastri, ad Ascoli Piceno.

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3 commenti

    • Stefano Carradossi il 9 Ottobre 2026 alle 14:57
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    Se volete di nuovo il mio voto e quello della mia famiglia , credo dovrete fare qualcosa di più .

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 9 Ottobre 2026 alle 15:20
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    Brava Giorgia !

    • graziella scartoccetti il 9 Ottobre 2026 alle 18:39
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    Sono in provincia di Macerata Marche sono strafelice vederti nella mia regione, grazie Giorgia.

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