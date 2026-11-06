Nov 06

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla 83ª edizione di EICMA. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, questa mattina ha visitato, a Milano, l’83ª edizione dell’Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA).

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1 commento

    • graziella il 6 Novembre 2026 alle 19:35
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    Sei la migliore.

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