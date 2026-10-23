Ott 23

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni interviene al 62° Congresso Nazionale del Notariato. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento al 62° Congresso Nazionale del Notariato, presso il Centro Congressi Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria di Roma.

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    • Calogero il 23 Ottobre 2026 alle 17:23
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