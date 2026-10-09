Ott 09

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Vertice MED9 di Spalato. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato oggi al Vertice del gruppo “MED9”, a Spalato, in Croazia. Al termine dei lavori, i Leader hanno tenuto una conferenza stampa congiunta.

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