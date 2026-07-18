Lug 18

Il saluto del Presidente Giorgia Meloni agli agenti impegnati nei servizi di prevenzione e controllo. (Foto e Video)

ll saluto del Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, agli agenti impegnati nei servizi straordinari di prevenzione e controllo del territorio e nelle attività di sicurezza ad “Alto Impatto” nelle città di Roma e Milano.

 

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2 commenti

    • Roberto Pomponi il 18 Luglio 2026 alle 04:02
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    Grande Presidente avanti sei nella storia, sei amata da tutti gli italiani. Pure da quelli di sinistra che rosicano! Sei la numero 1 . W l’Italia. Ciao

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 18 Luglio 2026 alle 07:13
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    ‘Sono Giorgia, Tu ….?’

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