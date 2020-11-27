Nov 27

Covid, Meloni: Perchè non festeggiare Capodanno spostando le lancette in avanti come in un film di Fantozzi? Governo imbarazzante

“Fare nascere Gesù Bambino due ore prima non è un’eresia” (Ministro Boccia). Già che ci siamo perché non festeggiare Capodanno spostando le lancette dell’orologio avanti come in un film di Fantozzi? Governo sempre più imbarazzante!

    • vittorio balladore il 27 Novembre 2020 alle 17:54
    E poi dicono che è una sinistra senza idee. Queste sono tutte idee che a noi non sarebbero mai venute.

    • Giorgio il 27 Novembre 2020 alle 18:31
    Secondo l’ideologia non vedono la religione cristiana .secondo lei giorgia che filosofia di vita possono avere questa gente??? Basti vedere con che qualità hanno tirato su’ la gente delle regioni che stanno gestendo?

  3. magari fossero solo queste uscite del c…..,, mettiamo anche in conto di quqnti danni stanno facendo all’Italia

  4. Ma che imbarazzati ed imbarazzati,il più imbarazzato ha la faccia delle vecchie prostitute = Faccia di bronzo.

