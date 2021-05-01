Mag 01

Primo maggio, Meloni: Nulla da festeggiare finchè non verrà consentito a tutti gli italiani di lavorare

Finchè non verrà consentito a tutti gli italiani di poter tornare a lavorare e a vivere, non ci sarà nulla da festeggiare.

  1. Giusto;ma devi sapere che oggi, hanno festeggiato, tutti quelli che hanno il “posto” e non il lavoro, quelli che sono riamasti (pochi) che veramente lavorano ed lo hanno, sono stanchi e oggi si riposavano. ma essendo pochi, gli altri , i pseudo-lavoratori erano in piazza, loro festeggiano il continuo periodo feriale…. Non hai visto quante trasmissioni con “operai” che andavano a fare la spesa, viglili che bleggiavano in mutande, dirigenti che essendo in ufficio erano nella canoa a fare sport, o riuscivano dall’ufficio per andare a fare compere o passeggiate, o al bar o tornarsene a casa. Questi ultimi, festeggiano tutti i giorni da sempre.

    • Pino 007 il 2 Maggio 2021 alle 03:38
    I lavoratori della falce e martello, quelli che non hanno mai lavorato, ma hanno fatto lavorare gli altri, quelli che hanno sempre strillato …..pane e lavoro….. ma datemi il pane e tenetevi il resto, quelli assatanati dai ponti per lavorare di meno, quelli con l’amico dottore per le ricette false, quelli che su i camion della CGIL battendo i tamburi strillando … lavoro….lavoro.! Tutti questi sono quelli che godono della festivita’ del Primo Maggio, gli altri , quelli che veramente lavorano stanno a casa con il loro famigliari.
    Il Covid 19 e’ nullo a fronte del virus togliattiano che ancora circola infettando fin dal lontano 1945.

