Mag 23

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Primo Ministro del Regno di Danimarca (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha ricevuto a Palazzo Chigi il Primo Ministro del Regno di Danimarca, Mette Frederiksen. Al termine dell’incontro hanno rilasciato le dichiarazioni alla stampa.

 

