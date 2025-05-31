Mag 31

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, in visita nella Repubblica dell’Uzbekistan (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, in visita nella Repubblica dell’Uzbekistan, ha avuto un Incontro bilaterale con il Presidente della Repubblica dell’Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
 

 

