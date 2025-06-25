Giu 25

Comunicazioni del Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla Camera in vista del Consiglio europeo del 26 e 27 giugno (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha reso alla Camera dei Deputati, le Comunicazioni in vista della riunione del Consiglio europeo del 26 e 27 giugno. Dopo la discussione generale ha tenuto l’intervento di replica.

 

Condividi

Rispondi