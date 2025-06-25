Giu 25

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al vertice NATO (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, è a L’Aia per il Vertice NATO. Al termine della riunione dei Capi di Stato e di Governo del Consiglio Atlantico, il Presidente ha tenuto un punto stampa.

 

