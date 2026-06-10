Giu 10

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla cerimonia per il 212° anniversario di fondazione dell’Arma dei Carabinieri. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, a Reggio Calabria ha assistito alla cerimonia militare per il 212° anniversario di fondazione dell’Arma dei Carabinieri.

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3 commenti

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 10 Giugno 2026 alle 06:53
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    Giorgia 212.

    • Ferdinando Masala il 10 Giugno 2026 alle 09:42
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    grandi valori

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 10 Giugno 2026 alle 11:08
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    Brava Giorgia !

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