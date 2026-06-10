Giu 10

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni all’Assemblea di Confcommercio. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento all’Assemblea di Confcommercio a Roma, presso l’Auditorium della Conciliazione.

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2 commenti

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 10 Giugno 2026 alle 19:59
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    Indietro non si torna.

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 11 Giugno 2026 alle 10:26
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    Brava Giorgia !

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