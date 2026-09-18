Set 18

Visita di Giorgia Meloni nel Regno di Norvegia. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha avuto un incontro bilaterale a Oslo con il Primo Ministro Jonas Gahr Støre. Al termine si è svolta la conferenza stampa congiunta. 

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    • Muhammad Ali Mir il 18 Settembre 2026 alle 11:19
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    Weldone

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 18 Settembre 2026 alle 11:30
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    Brava Giorgia !

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 18 Settembre 2026 alle 17:27
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    A Oslo faceva freddo? L’opposizione italiana.

    • Pino Forconi il 19 Settembre 2026 alle 04:07
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    Si, gira va , scruta e annusa e se e’ buono e vale la pena, porta a casa, ma nel frattempo promuove la nostra Nazione, ma questo l’opposizione non lo capisce.

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