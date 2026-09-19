Set 19

Il Presidente Meloni alle celebrazioni per il 500° anniversario della Fabbrica Beretta. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato, a Gardone Val Trompia (BS), alle celebrazioni per il 500° anniversario della Fabbrica Beretta.

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    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 19 Settembre 2026 alle 17:20
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    Sei cosi’ bella che non ne hai bisogno; sei cosi’ bella che ne hai bisogno.

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