Giu 21

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni a Gemona del Friuli per il Raduno degli Alpini. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato al Raduno degli Alpini del Triveneto, a Gemona del Friuli (Udine).

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3 commenti

    • Muhammad Ali Mir il 21 Giugno 2026 alle 21:33
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    You are really popular Loving and bold Leader of The World. Trump feel threat from your demonstrating personality.We Love you. I am Muhammad Ali Mir from Lahore Pakistan

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 22 Giugno 2026 alle 07:10
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    Ma, gli Alpini, dov’erano?

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 22 Giugno 2026 alle 11:40
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    Brava Giorgia ! Resisti e combatti i nemici esterni e quelli Interni !

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