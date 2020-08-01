Ago 01

Immigrazione, Meloni: M5s prometteva sbarchi zero? Ecco i risultati…

Il M5S prometteva “sbarchi zero”, Conte diceva che avrebbero “messo fine al business dell’immigrazione”.
Ecco a voi i risultati…

  1. Io non lo so ma il popolo italiano è diventato deficiente e cretino? E’ mai possibile che in periodo elettorale promettono mari e monti questi disonesti dei M5S e poi non diciamo dei PD (loro sono i leader della menzogna);promettono una linea di salvaguardia del popolo e della Nazione e poi per convenienze economiche proprie disattendono a TUTTE le promesse fatte?.Ma questi furfanti,sanno cos’è l’ONESTA’ ????…Non credo

