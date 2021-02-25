Feb 25

Congo, Meloni: Attanasio e Iacovacci uomini coraggiosi che l’Italia non dimenticherà

Oggi l’Italia saluta Luca Attanasio e Vittorio Iacovacci, due uomini coraggiosi che hanno lavorato con coraggio e dedizione fino alla fine rappresentando la nostra Nazione. Non vi dimenticheremo.

    • MARIA GRAZIA bielli il 25 Febbraio 2021 alle 18:59
    Chi muore sotto i colori della Bandiera Italiana, non va mai dimenticato. Che R.I.P.

