Apr 26

Corazzieri, Meloni: Cordoglio di Meloni per scomparsa Biasin

L’Arma dei Carabinieri perde Giulio Biasin che, il 19 settembre 2019, aveva compiuto 100 anni. Con fierezza ha trascorso la sua vita indossando una divisa, onorandola con orgoglio fino alla fine. Ciao, Giulio.

  1. Un vero figlio dell’Italia . Onore a lui ed a tutti quelli come lui, e spero che siano in tanti.

    • MARIA GRAZIA bielli il 26 Aprile 2021 alle 14:52
    Onore all’ARMA e al Suo rappresentante che RIP tra i Grandi eroi della nostra storia!

