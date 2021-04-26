Apr 26

Covid, Meloni: Per Draghi libertà e diritti non barattabili, quindi ha deciso di abolire il coprifuoco?

 

Draghi oggi dichiara: “libertà e diritti non sono barattabili con nulla”. Quindi avete deciso finalmente di abolire il coprifuoco?

3 commenti

    • Stefano il 26 Aprile 2021 alle 11:43
    Per essere liberi basta essere di sinistra le manifestazioni di ieri 25 aprile non vengono condannate nemmeno dal quotidiano di Repubblica o dall’Ansa tanto per citarne due per loro il rischio di contagio non esiste. Voglio scendere in piazza per gridare VIVA LA LIBERTÀ

  2. Voglio sperare che non sia la solita “puttanata” giornalistica ;ma la pura volontà di aiutare il popolo produttivo e non parassitario , come preferiscono fare a sinistra = clandestini , reddito per parassiti sfaticati e “padroni disonesti” con operai complici , jus oli etc..etc.. tutto per i parassiti che corrotti li votano.

    • MARIA GRAZIA bielli il 26 Aprile 2021 alle 14:50
    Giorgia sto aspettando Draghi alle 15.30, per sapere cosa intende per libertà! Oggi la libertà ce la stanno rubando. Quello che ieri hanno festeggiato non era libertà, ma schiavismo alle potenze che hanno vinto la guerra .Degli Usa già ne abbiamo parlato, ma del resto ..lo stiamo vivendo sulla nostra pelle con l’Unione Europea. Voglio graziare l’Inghilterra che si è fatta fuori dalla UE con la brexit!

