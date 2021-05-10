Mag 10

Festa mamma, Meloni: Auguri a tutte le mamme in questa Italia che non le difende

Auguri a tutte le mamme, tenere e implacabili combattenti, in questa Italia che non le difende, dimenticando che deve loro moltissimo.

Condividi

1 commento

    • agostino il 10 Maggio 2021 alle 01:31
    • #

    a quando la revolucion

Rispondi