Bielorussia, Meloni: UE e comunità internazionale reagiscano con forza

Quanto è accaduto nei cieli della Bielorussia è inaccettabile, dirottare un aereo per arrestare un oppositore politico è doppiamente inaccettabile. L’Ue e la comunità internazionale reagiscano con forza a questa provocazione.

  1. L’E.U. nelòla politica mondiale è NULLA…solo bla…bla…bla…E basta!

