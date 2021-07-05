Lug 05

FdI, Oggi Giorgia Meloni a Milano per presentare il libro “io sono Giorgia”

Oggi, lunedì 5 luglio alle ore 17.30, Giorgia Meloni sarà a Palazzo Reale di Milano per presentare il libro «Io sono Giorgia». Insieme a lei sul palco il direttore Vittorio Feltri, che intervisterà il presidente di Fratelli d’Italia.

    • Vito costantino il 5 Luglio 2021 alle 17:18
    Meloni, grande donna e grande arte oratoria.

